Zimbabwe: Threat to Gang-Rape ZCTU Boss's Daughter

14 October 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Unknown persons Thursday threatened to gang rape Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) secretary general Japhet Moyo's school going daughter if the trade union leader and his colleagues persisted on "stupid" decisions during the main labour group's wage based meetings.

The phone text message was among some of the threatening ones sent to four ZCTU leaders through their cell phones.

The union leaders threatened were Moyo, ZCTU president Peter Mutasa; vice president, Florence Taruvinga and deputy secretary general, Sylvester Mutindindi.

Read part of text messages sent on Moyo's mobile number, "WHEN U GET TO THE ZCTU EXECUTIVE AND GENERAL COUNCIL MEETINGS THINK RATIONALLY AND DO NOT MAKE IRRATIONAL, POLITICAL AND SUICIDAL DECISIONS BECOZ WE WILL COME TO HAUNT YOU. GO AHEAD AND YOU WILL.

"IF U CONTINUE DRIVING THAT PRADO ADQ 2851CARRYING THAT BEAUTIFUL DAUGHTER OF YOURS TO XOOL. AND U CONTINUE TO MAKE STUPID DECISIONS AT THE EXECUTIVE AND GC MEETINGS.WE WILL GANG RAPE KAMWANA KAKO. WE HAVE ALL DETAILS AND MOVEMENTS."

The messages, seen by NewZimbabwe.com, originated from an Econet number 0788950601.

Despite the threats, a defiant Mutasa insisted that nothing will stop the union from carrying out its mandate.

"We are proceeding with carrying out our mandate despite these barbaric actions. The State has a responsibility to protect citizens and if it is allowing this then the strong inference is that it is involved," Mutasa said.

"Our general council is going to make its decisions as usual and based on the mandate from workers who are suffering.

"Government cannot stop protests by killing citizens and threatening to rape trade union leaders' children. That is barbaric and pathetic."

The ZCTU president said the international community especially the United Nations and International Labour Organisations must ensure trade union activists are not harassed by the state in Zimbabwe.

It is not the first time that the leaders of the country's largest labour group have received threats sent through mysterious phone numbers.

They have received death threats on two other occasions before, including a parcel with live bullets.

The latest ZCTU meeting comes amid a Zimbabwean economic tailspin that has seen wages eroded continuously by ever rising prices of goods and services.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.