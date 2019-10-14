South Africa: Post-Gupta Sanctions Blues - Anti-Corruption Battle Has a Long Way to Run

analysis

The announcement that the Gupta brothers and one of their associates now face severe American financial sanctions has generated much applause, but much remains to be done and important questions are yet to be answered.

Over the past two years, South Africans have watched as the Gupta family and all its allies have gone from being at the very core of political power and the intersection of that power with South Africa's economy -- to men on the run. Many of that family's misdeeds were, of course, investigated and then chronicled in-depth in this publication, in partnership with a number of other persistent, courageous civil society and media organisations, through the #GuptaLeaks.

As a result, like many others, we were pleased to hear America's undersecretary of the treasury, Sigal Mandelker, praise these efforts. In an international telephone conference on Friday, 11 October, Mandelker discussed both the imposition of financial sanctions against corrupt figures in South Sudan, and the three infamous Gupta brothers -- and their close business associate, Salim Essa.

In her opening comments, Mandelker said:

"We took two separate actions related to sub-Saharan Africa under our Global Magnitsky Sanctions authority, which targets human rights abuse and corruption. First, OFAC,...