South Africa: Iqbal Survé's Sekunjalo to Sue the Regulator, While the Pot Gets Hotter

analysis

South Africa's financial regulator poked a bear last week when it raided the offices of Sekunjalo Investment Holdings and its subsidiary African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI). Perhaps the bear has something to fear.

Iqbal Survé, the chairman of Sekunjalo, intends to sue South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority following its search and seizure operation at the Sekunjalo offices in Cape Town last week.

He accused the regulator of being part of a fishing expedition led by the Government Employees Pension Fund among others, to bring negative attention to companies he is associated with.

The company's legal counsel will approach the High Court to set the FSCA application aside, according to a statement issued by Survé. In addition, Sekunjalo intends to proceed with an extensive damages claim against the FSCA, its acting commissioner Abel Sithole, as well as the investigators who participated in the "irregular raid" on the company's offices.

Sekunjalo will also include an action to recover damages from individuals directly linked to the organisation, which have accrued as a result of the action brought by the FSCA.

The search and seizure operation was conducted as part of an investigation into allegations of manipulation of the AYO share price between...