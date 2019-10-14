Zimbabwe: Zim Global Fund Details Revealed

Zimbabwe has paid US$300 000 to the Global Fund to fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria in addition to another US$200 000 which was paid a fortnight ago for its 2017-2019 commitment.

The country has so far paid US$800 000 leaving a balance of US$200 000 on its commitment of US$1 million made at the 5th replenishment meeting held in 2017.

Responding to emailed questions yesterday, National Aids Council (NAC) operations director Mr Raymond Yekeye said the country will continue mobilising local resources to ensure that the balance is paid off by year-end, before mobilisation of further resources for the latest pledge of US$1 million is commenced.

"As of Friday, October 11, 2019, NAC had processed payments of US$800 000 to the Global Fund leaving a balance of US$200 000 which we hope to have cleared by the end of this year.

"The last payment of $300 000 was submitted to our Bank on Friday to bring the total to $800 000 and it is our hope that it should be reflected in the Global Fund account by the end of this week," said Mr Yekeye.

Mr Yekeye said the country will continue mobilising foreign currency using the interbank rate to raise a further US$1 million recently pledged in Lyon, France during the Global Fund's sixth replenishment meeting.

He said since the replenishment period stretches for a period of three years, the country will make all necessary arrangements to ensure that it fulfils its pledge.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Health AIDS By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"NAC will continue to approach the banks to access foreign currency to meet its obligations in line with our capacity to buy the foreign currency.

"A replenishment period is over three years and the recent pledge will be paid over the next couple of years. Zimbabwe like most of the countries that have pledged to contribute to the Global Fund will make the necessary arrangements that its full pledge will be made by the next Replenishment in 2023," said Mr Yekeye.

The Global Fund is one of the biggest partners of Government in HIV, malaria and TB prevention and care.

Over 710 000 people are now supported by Global Fund in Zimbabwe out of a total of 1,2 million people on Anti-retro viral treatment.

Since 2002, the Global Fund has approved nearly US$1,7 billion to Zimbabwe, from which over US$1,3 billion was disbursed.

Currently, the Global Fund approved a grant of more than US$ 502 million towards programming of the three diseases.