Namibia: Mental Health Key in Mitigating Suicide

THE World Health Organisation (WHO) this week revealed that one person commits suicide every 40 seconds on average globally, which means nearly 800 000 lives are lost every year.

The revelation was done in light of the World Mental Health Day that was commemorated last Thursday, under the theme: "40 seconds of action".

The theme focused on various campaigns throughout the week on information centred around preventing suicide.

WHO campaigns illustrated suicide prevention measures and information in different settings like schools, workplaces as well as within homes.

The organisation said healthcare workers, because they deal with people regularly, are better placed to identify people showing signs of mental health or those thinking of taking their own lives.

At the workplace, employers are urged to create safe spaces to talk about mental health to curb stigmatisation and reduce occupational pressure as it was found to trigger mental health.

The Namibian reported on Friday that Namibia is ranked fourth in Africa after Mozambique, Tanzania, and Burundi, respectively, and 11th globally in terms of suicide rates per capita.