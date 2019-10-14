Nigerians Turn Their Backs On Local Football

Lagos — LOCALS are shunning the Nigerian Professional Football League because of perceptions of match fixing, bad officiating, poor coverage of matches as well as low publicity and general maladministration.

This is according to surveys by NOIPolls, which indicated only 22 percent of respondents follow the local league. This is in stark comparison to the 44 percent of respondents say they follow the English Premier League.

"The reason for this high proportion of Nigerians who do not follow the league cannot be unconnected to some factors bedeviling the league," NOIPOlls stated.

It cited the above-mentioned problems.

"It is hoped that the League management company will do more in this regard to gain more followership in the league."

In terms of support, 32 percent of Nigerians support Kano Pillars. It is then followed by Enyimba with 17 percent.

A good proportion of respondents (44 percent) tipped Pillars to win the title.

Meanwhile, a majority of Nigerians have predicted log-leaders, Liverpool, to win the English Premier League.

NOIPOlls stated the tipping was connected to the recent form and performance of Liverpool in the present season, where they have raked in eight wins in as many matches at the time of this report.

Only 18 percent of respondents have tipped defending champions Manchester City to retain their title.

Most Nigerians (34 percent) however support Chelsea. This is followed by Manchester United (30 percent) and Arsenal (23 percent).

The opinion poll was conducted in the week of September 30.

A nationwide sample of 1 000 randomly selected phone-owning Nigerians was used.