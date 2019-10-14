Nigerians Turn Their Backs On Local Football

14 October 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Okoro Chinedu

Lagos — LOCALS are shunning the Nigerian Professional Football League because of perceptions of match fixing, bad officiating, poor coverage of matches as well as low publicity and general maladministration.

This is according to surveys by NOIPolls, which indicated only 22 percent of respondents follow the local league. This is in stark comparison to the 44 percent of respondents say they follow the English Premier League.

"The reason for this high proportion of Nigerians who do not follow the league cannot be unconnected to some factors bedeviling the league," NOIPOlls stated.

It cited the above-mentioned problems.

"It is hoped that the League management company will do more in this regard to gain more followership in the league."

In terms of support, 32 percent of Nigerians support Kano Pillars. It is then followed by Enyimba with 17 percent.

A good proportion of respondents (44 percent) tipped Pillars to win the title.

Meanwhile, a majority of Nigerians have predicted log-leaders, Liverpool, to win the English Premier League.

NOIPOlls stated the tipping was connected to the recent form and performance of Liverpool in the present season, where they have raked in eight wins in as many matches at the time of this report.

Only 18 percent of respondents have tipped defending champions Manchester City to retain their title.

Most Nigerians (34 percent) however support Chelsea. This is followed by Manchester United (30 percent) and Arsenal (23 percent).

The opinion poll was conducted in the week of September 30.

A nationwide sample of 1 000 randomly selected phone-owning Nigerians was used.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Soccer
West Africa
Nigeria
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.