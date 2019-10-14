South Africa: People, Policy and Politics - Soweto Residents Weigh in On the NHI

14 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marcia Zali and Masutane Modjadji

As it stands, the National Health Insurance is both contentious and revered. In Gauteng, both citizens and government workers attempt to sort fact from fiction.

Medicines stockouts, missing files and poor attitudes from the staff at public health facilities are some of the concerns that residents say will hamper the NHI's success.

While some people are unsure how it will affect them, members of medical aid schemes feel they will be short-changed by the government's version of universal healthcare.

Seeing all the aspects

Despite confusion among ordinary citizens, others have welcomed the idea of standardising healthcare across all socio-economic groups.

Speaking at an NHI workshop hosted by the People's Health Movement in Soweto last week Saturday, a committee member at a clinic in Protea Glen, Oupa Mokokoe, applauded the state for taking a bold step to make quality healthcare accessible to everyone. But, like most Soweto residents in attendance, Mokokoe has concerns about how the NHI will work if service delivery in the public health sectors is not improved.

According to Mokokoe, it's important for the government to take care of the majority of poor South Africans who are the bloodline of the country.

"Look at health issues of the...

