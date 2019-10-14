Ghana: Keta SHS Clinic Refurbished

The Keta Senior High School (KETASCO) Clinic has seen a major refurbishment, undertaken by the school's 1969/74 year group as part of celebrations marking the golden jubilee of their admission into the school half a century ago.

Worth over GH¢40, 000, it brings to an end the practice of indisposed students sleeping on the bare floor, with basic treatment kits, pharmaceuticals and other facilities often unavailable.

A new front door glass cabinet, eight beds, 20 pieces each of bedsheets and pillow cases, 10 pillows, a brand new refrigerator, desk and swivel chair for the resident nurse, 10 plastic chairs for patients, new curtains and curtain rails were included in the refurbishment.

Medical stockings, including thermometers, stethoscope, sphygmomanometer, drip stands, rapid malaria diagnostic test kits, disinfecting wipes, varied pain killers, anti malaria drugs, 230 varied subject sets of books and two desktop computers were also donated by the group.

Kwabla Sedziafa, the group Vice Chairman, handed the facility to the school authorities on Friday at Keta, in the Keta municipality of the Volta Region.

He said when thought of giving back to the school, which made them what they are, was muted, they visited the school and saw unpleasant spectacle of student-patients lying on mattresses on the floor at the clinic and decided to ensure quality healthcare.

He said the group, retirees, would also be considering supply of new refrigerators to the school cold store.

Reverend Dr Sylvanus Elorm Amegashiti, Chairman of the group, giving references of admission experiences then, said 120 of them gained admission on September 26, 1969, meeting fascinating environment, with fewer buildings, but sacrificial tutors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said despite their poor backgrounds, they graduated as lawyers, doctors, security personnel and businessmen, telling the students, "Be courageous, focused, and the school would mould you also, if you make yourself available and teachable."

Charles Kobena Agbakey, the headmaster of the school, an alumnus, lauded the group for keeping together and proving their love for the school 50 years on, posing a challenge to the current students for others to emulate.

He told the students they would also look young and strong 50 years after school as the 1969/74 if they also imbibed discipline.

Mr Asiwome Agbenyega, the Board Chairman of the school, who is also the school's Old Students Association President, noted it was difficult getting old students back in support of their alma mata, and commended the group.

Benedicta Drafor, the school nurse, promised to ensure accountability and maintenance at the facility to motivate and attract regular supplies.