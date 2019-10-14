Uganda: Makerere Student Drowns in University Swimming Pool

14 October 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)

A student of Makerere University on Sunday evening drowned in the university swimming pool.

According to reports, James Uwimpuhwe, a second year Arts student drowned while attempting underwater swimming.

Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe confirmed the student's death describing it as "shocking".

"I have received with much shock news of the death of James Uwimpuhwe, a second year Arts student who has drowned in the University swimming pool this evening. A brief to me from the Swimming Pool management indicates that James got stuck while attempting under-water swimming," Prof Nawangwe said on his twitter handle.

"Life savers on duty rushed to his rescue, offered Cardiopulmonary resuscitation and other first aid but he died on the way to hospital. I send my condolences to his family and the entire student community. May His Soul Rest In Peace," he added.

This, however, is not the first time such an incident happens at the university. Last year, a first year student drowned in the pool as he went about jogging with his friends.

After jogging, the boys jumped into the pool to swim and it was later that his colleagues realized that he was missing after going to the deep end of the pool.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.