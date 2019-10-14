Somalia: 7 Injured As Al-Shabaab Fires Mortars in to the UN Compound in Mogadishu

At least 7 people -- including 3 African peacekeeping mission forces in Somalia and one international staff -- were wounded after a mortar attack targeted the compound of UN and African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) in Somali capital Mogadishu, Sunday evening.

The mortars landed on the heavily-guarded Halane area of the airport that houses the African Union and United Nations Mission in Somalia. Witnesses said that six mortars were fired at the vicinity just after 1pm local time.

Al-Shabab attacked the same facility with mortars earlier this year injuring two United Nations staff members and a contractor. The attack on Sunday comes a day before Somalia marks the deadliest terrorist attack in Somalia and in Africa.

October 14 is the second anniversary of the truck bomb in Mogadishu that killed 587 people and injured hundreds of others.

James Swan, UN's special envoy to Somalia, condemned the mortar attack and confirmed that several mortar rounds landed at the heavily fortified UN compound in Mogadishu, injuring several people, according to a statement issued by the UN Assistance Mission in Somalia.

"I am appalled by this blatant act of terrorism against our personnel, who work together with the Somali people on humanitarian, peace building, and development issues. Thankfully, the majority of our staff is unhurt. I wish our wounded colleagues a full recovery from their injuries," the UN envoy said.

Somali Prime Minister Lays Foundation Stone For The Construction Of National Blood Bank Facility