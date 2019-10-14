South Africa: What the U.S. Blacklist of Gupta Brothers Means

14 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Omphemetse S Sibanda

It is now well known in South Africa that the United States of America took a bold step in visiting consequences upon certain Gupta family members and an associate for capturing South Africa.

The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued an Executive Order (E.O.) 13818 blacklisting the Gupta brothers and Salim Essa from doing business in the US, and with US businesses, for their involvement in grand corruption in South Africa pursuant.

"The Gupta family leveraged its political connections to engage in widespread corruption and bribery, capture government contracts, and misappropriate state assets," said Sigal Mandelker, the US Treasury's Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence. Predictably, South African authorities have embraced the US position on the Guptas and their associates, even informing the public that they have issued requests for mutual legal assistance to other countries.

Interestingly on 10 December 2018, the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the European Ministers of Foreign Affairs unanimously approved the Dutch proposal for the EU-wide Magnitsky Act (the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime). This and other developments will surely expedite responding to the mutual legal assistance requests by South African authorities.

The...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Governance
External Relations
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Corruption
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.