Ethiopian Premier's Nobel Peace Prize Welcomed

Addis Ababa — THE Nobel Peace Prize accorded to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed must spur him towards further human rights reform in Ethiopia.

This is the view of an international human rights advocate days after Ahmed received the prize in recognition of his government's critical work in human rights reforms after decades of widespread repression, reforming the security, forces and agreeing a peace deal with neighbouring Eritrea to end two decades of hostile relations.

His government also helped broker an agreement between Sudan's military leaders and the civilian opposition, bringing an end to months of protests.

"However, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's work is far from done," said advocate, Kumi Naidoo.

"This award should push and motivate him to tackle the outstanding human rights challenges that threaten to reverse the gains made so far."

Naidoo said prime minister Ahmed must urgently ensure that his government addressed the ongoing ethnic tensions that threaten instability and further human rights abuses.

The Prime Minister has thus been urged to ensure that his government revised the Anti-Terrorism Proclamation, which continues to be used as a tool of repression.

He has also been urged to hold suspected perpetrators of past human rights violations to account.

"Now more than ever Prime Minister Abiy must fully espouse the principles and values of the Nobel Peace Prize to leave a lasting human rights legacy for his country, the wider region, and the world," Naidoo said.

In power since 2018, Ahmed is one of Africa's younger head of states, aged 43.