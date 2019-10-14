Liberia: Weah Appoints New Fiu Director General

President George Manneh Weah has appointed Mr. Edwin Harris as Director General at the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).An Executive Mansion press release dated 11 October says Mr. Harris replaces Mr. Alex Cuffy whose tenure expired few months ago.

Harris' appointment is subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate where applicable.

He holds a Master of Public Administration (MPA) from the Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts; and brings more than eight years of progressive work experience in the regulatory agency, anti-corruption and anti-money laundering consultancy.

The Executive Mansion says Mr. Harris has skills and broad knowledge in policy formulation, research and other anti-corruption strategies from the public and private sectors.

According to the release, Mr. Harris also has vast knowledge and understanding of the Patriot Act, European Union Directives, UK Bribery Act and other international protocols on anti-money laundering and countering terrorist financing.

Additionally, Mr. Harris, a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE); is a candidate for Master of Science (MSC) in Financial Crimes and Compliance Management at the Utica College, Utica, New York.

President Weah and his government say they have no doubt that Harris' institutional knowledge as lead consultant at FIU (2012 - 2014), coupled with his educational and impeccable experience in Countering Terrorist Financing, Anti-Money Laundering and the financial sector as a whole will play a vital role in advancing the principles of the institution.--Press release