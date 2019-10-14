Ghana: President Fumes At Contractors ... Hints of Termination of Contracts for Non-Performance

Drobonso — The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has declared war on contractors not performing as expected.

According to the President, from Monday,October 14, "I will order the Minister of Local Government to terminate the contracts of contractors working with the various district assemblies, but not delivering."

"Those who have been awarded contracts but are not delivering will have their contracts terminated and new contractors will be appointed to finish the job on time," he declared.

He said his administration would not sit aloof for contractors to unduly delay government projects whilst the citizenry suffered.

At a durbar of chiefs and people of Drobonso in the Sekyere Afram Plains District of the Ashanti Region, in his honour, the President insisted that he was in a hurry to improve the infrastructural base of the country.

The President, who was ending his three-day tour of some parts of the Ashanti Region, was accompanied by the Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh and some government officials.

He said he would not welcome situations where contractors engaged by the various district assemblies failed to live up to expectation.

Touching on security the President said government had worked hard to increase the movable vehicles in the Ghana Police Service from 250 to 600, and his target was to increase it to 1,000.

He noted, "When we came into government, we had only 30,000 policemen and 250 vehicles, which were woefully inadequate, and we have increased the number of cars to 600."

Recalling his recent participation in the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) meeting, where insecurity and robberies at Drobonso and the surrounding areas were discussed, the President was worried over the situation and said he would instruct the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to appoint a police commander for Drobonso to help improve security in the area so that the robberies would stop.

Nana Dwamena Dankwa Dwebisaw, the Drobonsohene, lauded the Akufo-Addo administration for carrying out developmental projects in the area.

He, however, appealed to the President to intervene so that the rampant robberies and general insecurity in the area would be curbed, saying that robbers were gradually taking over the area.