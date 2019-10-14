Ghana: President Begins Eastern Region Tour, Inspects Road Project

14 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inspected ongoing works on the construction of 10 kilometre road network in Nkawkaw, in the Eastern Region.

The construction is to improve road transport network connectivity, accessibility, as well as reduce travel time and improve safety for the movement of goods and people in the catchment area.

Bituminous surfacing of Nkawkaw SHS-Domeabra Road (1.9kms); Agyakwa Hospital Road (1.3kms); Adoagyiri/White House Road (1.0km); ADB-Assembly Road (0.45kms); Betrams-Asuogya Road (2.1kms); Krofrom Street (0.7kms); Starting Point Road (2.0kms); Mococo Street (0.6kms); and Denkyem Street (0.3kms) were taking place when the President visited.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kofi Darfuor, briefing the President on the tour, indicated that the road projects which is being undertaken by Messrs Berock Ventures Limited, with contract duration of 27 months, is expected to be completed by March 21, 2020.

He pointed out that 3.40 kilometres of roads in the area are deteriorated with existing paved roads requiring improvements, minor realignment, widening, construction of drainage structures, and surfacing.

About 6.60km roads, the Minister added are unpaved, requiring construction.

President Akufo-Addo in a brief remark urged the contractors to ensure that the town roads were completed on schedule.

In all, the Department of Urban Roads is undertaking the rehabilitation and maintenance of some 153 kilometres of roads in the Eastern Region.

They are Koforidua Town Roads (26.5kms); Begoro Town Roads (17kms); Kwabeng Town Roads (10kms); Kyebi Town Roads (10kms); Asamankese Town Roads (10kms); Kade Town Roads (10kms); Akwatia Town Roads (10kms); Okere Town Roads (10kms); and Akim Oda Town Roads (10kms).

The rest are Akyem Akropong Town Roads (7.5kms); Suhum Town Roads (5kms); Apedwa Town Roads (4kms); Akroso Town Roads (2.5kms); Amamprobi by-pass (2.5kms); and Abomosu Town Roads (1.5kms).

These projects are estimated at a cost of GHc387,650,853.08, with contractors having commenced work on all the projects listed above.

Asphaltic overlay of town roads in Koforidua and Kyebi have been substantially completed with 42 kilometres of town roads in Odumasi Krobo, Asesewa, Akim Oda, Koforidua, Peduase, and Asamankese, undergoing procurement processes.

