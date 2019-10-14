Ghana: APC Strategising to Meet EC's Election 2020 Approval

The leadership of the All People's Congress (APC) is optimistic the Electoral Commission (EC) will not disqualify the party and its presidential candidate in the 2020 general election.

It is strategising and in deliberations with the Electoral Management Board to avoid disqualification in the 2020 elections as it occurred in the 2016 general election.

Hassan Ayariga, the founder and leader of the All People's Congress (APC), made this known during an interaction with journalists on the way forward of the party towards Election 2020 in Accra saying "I am optimistic that my nomination and that of the party to contest as the presidential candidate for the All People's Congress in the 2020 general election will be approved by the Electoral Commission.

Mr Ayariga was one of 13 candidates disqualified from contesting in the 2016 presidential election with his disqualification over failure to sort out some information regarding his nomination forms ahead of the election.

"My disqualification and that of the party in the 2016 elections by the then Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei was a deliberate attempt to bring me down by disqualifying me from contesting the 2016 presidential election but not over failure to sort out some information regarding my nomination forms ahead of the election," he insisted.

However, Mr Ayariga stressed that he is coming with full force to contest in the upcoming presidential election in 2020 and is confident, optimistic and hopeful that he won't be disqualified under the new Electoral Management Board saying "I seek to contest the upcoming 2020 elections due to the failure of the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration and the recent hardships on the lives of the citizenry." -asempanews.com