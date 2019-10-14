Ghana: APC Strategising to Meet EC's Election 2020 Approval

14 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The leadership of the All People's Congress (APC) is optimistic the Electoral Commission (EC) will not disqualify the party and its presidential candidate in the 2020 general election.

It is strategising and in deliberations with the Electoral Management Board to avoid disqualification in the 2020 elections as it occurred in the 2016 general election.

Hassan Ayariga, the founder and leader of the All People's Congress (APC), made this known during an interaction with journalists on the way forward of the party towards Election 2020 in Accra saying "I am optimistic that my nomination and that of the party to contest as the presidential candidate for the All People's Congress in the 2020 general election will be approved by the Electoral Commission.

Mr Ayariga was one of 13 candidates disqualified from contesting in the 2016 presidential election with his disqualification over failure to sort out some information regarding his nomination forms ahead of the election.

"My disqualification and that of the party in the 2016 elections by the then Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei was a deliberate attempt to bring me down by disqualifying me from contesting the 2016 presidential election but not over failure to sort out some information regarding my nomination forms ahead of the election," he insisted.

However, Mr Ayariga stressed that he is coming with full force to contest in the upcoming presidential election in 2020 and is confident, optimistic and hopeful that he won't be disqualified under the new Electoral Management Board saying "I seek to contest the upcoming 2020 elections due to the failure of the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration and the recent hardships on the lives of the citizenry." -asempanews.com

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.