Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN, Winner's Incorporated Launch First Momo Betting Platform

(L-r), Chesson, head of Lonestar Cell MTN MoMo and Winner's operations manager, Kallon, posed shortly after the launch of the MoMo betting platform.

Lonestar Cell MTN, in partnership with Winner's Incorporated, has launched the first-ever Mobile Money (MoMo) betting platform in the country.

The platform, which was launch on Thursday, October 10, 2019, is intended to allow all sports lovers to save and bet through the MoMo system at any time without visiting any Point of Sale (POS) station.

Prince Chesson, head of Lonestar Cell MTN MoMo, expressed his gratitude to the management of Winner's Incorporated for the successful partnership in launching this platform.

"We are very excited to launch our partnership with winners bet. You can now place your bet on your favourite sport from the comfort of your phone. We will continue to bring great new things to the market and prove that we are here for you," Chesson added.

He told the gathering that the MoMo betting platform will afford sports lovers in and out of Monrovia to sit in the comfort of their homes and do their betting without hurdles.

Chesson calls on customers to quietly do all of their bets with Winner's Incorporated through our MoMo platform and receive whatever "you win right through the same MoMo."

"Today we have obtained and accomplished another major milestone in the digital financial service space," he said.

According to him, MTN has significantly driven financial inclusion for Liberians across the country, mainly for those in remote places that have no access to banking services.

He revealed that over the period from 2011 to current, Lonestar Cell MTN mobile money has evolved significantly.

"Cumulatively, we exposed one million persons to digital financial services through mobile money. We also ensure that three hundred and fifty thousand persons are transacting their businesses via mobile money every month," Chesson added.

He said Lonestar Cell MTN, over the period, has developed and established in the country the largest agent network and subscribers base.

Chesson added, "We on-boarded numerous services and products that will give our users reasons to use Mobile Money, ranging from the payment of LEC bill, LWSC, school fees, etc.

He also told participants that the company is also partnering with Mercy Corps for solar energy payment and payment of school fees with the Ministry of Education. "We are taking digital financial payment system to our people - with our partnership with Winner's Incorporated," Chesson said.

Abraham Kallon, Winner's Incorporated Operations Manager, said: "We want to call on our many customers and the general public to take advantage of this glorious opportunity, and since we have found ourselves in the digital age, its incumbent upon us to look in that direction."

He also used the occasion to encourage all of their valued customers to make use of the new service that is provided by them in Liberia.

As Winner's Incorporated, Kallon said, they will continue to improve the lives of "our customers by making betting affordable and more convenient."

He called on all sports lovers, who are not using mobile money, to now start using the service as it will enable them to bet the best team of their choice.