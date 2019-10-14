South Africa: The Thieves of South Africa Aren't Sleeping So Well Anymore

14 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Sikonathi Mantshantsha

The wheels have started to turn. It may not be as big as we want, yet, but something shifted in the national life last week. The thieves that have looted South Africa into recession and state-owned companies into bankruptcy are having a few sleepless nights. As they should! This may just convince some investors we are worth a chance.

It all started with former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede being raided by the Asset Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority in Durban. We have not seen any raids by that office in a long while. Interesting stuff was unearthed from one of the luxury houses raided at uMhlanga.

Among other things, R415,000 cash was found, according to Natasha Kara, the provincial spokesperson for the NPA, as told to Durban's Daily News. The paper added that motor vehicles including a Lamborghini, two Porsches, two Jaguars, a Mercedes Benz GTS, a Land Rover and an Audi were found in one of the properties.

Vehicles fast enough for a thief!

But that's not all the property recovered from this humble servant of the people. In total, assets worth about R50-million were recovered from Gumede, who as mayor of the city that includes Durban,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
