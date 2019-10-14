Zimbabwe: Mohadi Tells Opposition Members to Behave During Anti-Sanctions March

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has warned members of the oppositions parties and the civil society to behave themselves during the 25 October Anti-Sanctions marches organised by SADC.

The Southern region bloc declared the day for SADC members to show solidarity against sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the western countries and has lined up various activities in their respective countries on the day.

Addressing a Zanu-PF rally in Bulawayo over the weekend, Mohadi said the state had received information that the opposition movements are planning to infiltrate the marches and cause anarchy.

He warned that the police stands ready to thwart any mischievous behaviours from the movements.

"As government, we have got information that there are covert plans by some members from the opposition and the civil society who want to take advantage and infiltrate.

"In fact, they want to engage in acts of violence and looting shops like what happened in January. It is therefore important for police to be ready and they should be out in full force to deal with such elements," he said.

This comes amid growing fears that the country is headed for another wave of violence in the wake of an economic meltdown which has seen prices of basic good soar beyond the reach of many.

Mohadi said the government will overcome sanctions at all costs and steers the nation in the right direction.

"As long we are still there as your leaders, we will overcome the sanctions because we liberated this country without any help from the West. I, therefore, urge the people of Zimbabwe to be patient because I know we have so many doubting Thomases. We are going to turn around this economy whether they like it or not on our own volition," he said.