Tanzania: PM Commends Airtel's Online Learning Programme

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has applauded Airtel Tanzania for offering online learning programme terming it as a game changer to youth in need of vocational education but lack time to physically attend classes.

The online programme dubbed VSOMO Application offered by Airtel in collaboration with the Vocational Education Training Authority (VETA) was meant to meet the increasing vocational training demand among youth in the country.

The PM who was officiating the youth week celebrations at Mpilipili grounds in Lindi Region over the weekend said the government is committed in making sure that youth get good education which will make them participate in building their nation.

"I congratulate you for the vocational online learning programme through the VSOMO platform that will equip our youth with proper knowledge to enable them get employed and others employ themselves," he said.

"Our five year policy as a nation is meant to make youth acquire vocational knowledge so that they can match with the industrial economy.

I encourage youth to use this VSOMO platform to acquire vocational training which will help them in future," he noted.

Some of the online courses offered are electricity installation for domestic use, motorcycle mechanics, mobile phone repairs, aluminum production, welding, beauty care and modeling gathering and food services techniques, PC maintenance, Industrial Electrical Installation, Domestic Plumbing, Auto -electrical and aluminum and Upvc Architectural Structure.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled Jenista Mhagama said that policy and laws have been a challenge for youth in establishing their businesses and other economical projects.

"There are some countries which give up to three years tax free for the youth who are new starters to business or any other economic related projects and these is aimed at attracting more youth to employ themselves.

We in the Ministry have started to change our policy and laws in areas of tax and land ownership in order to give our youth a motivation to employ themselves," said Mhagama.

On her part, Airtel Tanzania Events Manager Dangio Kaniki said that so far, 9975 students have registered for the VSOMO App and over 33 ,000 have downloaded the App through their mobile phones.