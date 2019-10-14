Tanzania: 50 Experts Meet in Dar On Climate Chang E

ABOUT 50 Climate Change experts from Ethiopia, Kenya and Tanzania are set to meet in Dar es Salaam for a twoday meeting from tomorrow to discuss, among other things, financial solutions to tackle climate change-induced losses and damages in communities.

Participants will also discuss expectations of Africa and other developing countries from the 25th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held in Chile in December this year.

The meeting will also seek to create a common voice in order to raise demands and pressure the conference to agree on compensations for Africa in the problems facing it as a continent from severe climate change impacts.

"We want to create and strengthen a united voice that will bring results from the negotiations that will be conducted in Chile.

This workshop must, therefore, provide answers on what we should expect from the global conference and how to become strong negotiators so that we can realise these expectations," Dr Sixbert Mwanga, Executive Director of Climate Action Network Tanzania (CANTz), said.

He made the speech over the weekend in Dar es Salaam, while presiding over an event to highlight preparations for the workshop under CANTz sponsorship.

Discussions at the UNFCCC conference will be guided by the theme, "Climate Action 2019: A race we can win; A race we must win," which implies that governments must be prepared to take action in their own countries and in the global arena in order to win against climate change and its impacts.

It also calls for determination and commitment from world government leaders to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and as well as take adaptation measures in order to reduce impacts of climate change.

For about four decades, climate change has had serious impacts on human life and sources of livelihoods. Communities have experienced severe droughts that have strained agricultural production leading to acute food shortages in some countries.

In other regions, severe floods have washed away food crops, transport and communication infrastructure as well as entire homes.

In recent years, communities have witnessed flash and extreme weather conditions, which have left them helpless and destroyed nature's resilience to support livelihoods.

"The financial costs of extreme weather events and their devastating impacts have continued to affect local communities in Tanzania and Eastern and Southern Africa in general.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Environment Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We have to scale up efforts towards increased stability of livelihoods in the region, and this can only be achieved by ensuring that Africa speaks with one strong voice that can be heard and listened to during the entire negotiation process," Dr Mwanga explained.

The workshop will thus provide opportunity for regional experts to discuss concrete evidence of impacts of extreme weather events related to climate change, and lay strategy on how to present such evidence in a manner that would bring results during negotiations in Chile.

"This workshop will also suggest ways on how to amplify regional voices and link them with African negotiators' procedures to ensure that COP25 achieves the required climate action and finance targets," Annika Rach, Communication and Networking Advisor for CAN Tz, said.

CAN Tz works with communities to implement various projects, which focus on reducing poverty and sustaining sources of livelihoods in the face of climate change.

One such project is being implemented in Loliondo District of Arusha Region, whose focus is to build the resilience against impacts of climate change and variability to vulnerable groups of smallholder farmers and pastoralists in the Lake Natron ecosystem.