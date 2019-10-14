Tanzania: Aussems Instists Build Up Matches Crucial for Simba

SIMBA SC Head Coach Patrick Aussems reiterated that the friendly matches lined up for his team are meant to give play time to irregular players in his squad.

The defending champions began their three friendly match mission with a 1-0 win over Kenya's Bandari FC at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

Today, Simba face Mashujaa FC at Lake Tanganyika stadium in Kigoma for their second friendly match before winding up against Burundian champions Aigle Noir de Makamba ' Black Eagles' at the same venue on Wednesday.

A win over Mashujaa will be a sweet revenge as they ended Simba dreams to reach into the finals of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) last season after a 3-2 loss in Dar es Salaam.

The Msimbazi Street Reds arrived in Kigoma yesterday afternoon ready to continue their unbeaten run of the season while featuring players who are not frequently used in the team's starting line-up.

It was Ibrahim Ajib who netted the only goal of the match in the 77th minute to lift high his side from the resilient Kenyan team.

Speaking after the game, Aussems said winning was good but he was not necessarily looking for the victory but rather to give chance to some players who do not usually get play time.

"As you saw, I changed position for most players because I want to see how they can adapt when regular squad members are absent," the Belgian trainer said.

Asked why his side was able to create many scoring chances but managed to score only one goal, Aussems replied, "When you create opportunities and you do not score, it means you lack efficiency and that can easily be worked upon unlike if you fail to make scoring chances which simply means you have a problem."

Also, Aussems admitted that there is a stiff goal keeping competition between Aishi Manula and Beno Kakolanya saying both are top shot stoppers in the country.

His counterpart for Bandari FC Bernard Mwalala disclosed that they were exposed to a good warm up clash as they expect to take on Horoya FC in CAF Confederation Cup.

"We came to test the squad ahead of the upcoming CAF match against Horoya FC and to see the progress of some new players who will be playing in the Kenya Premier League," he said.

Commenting on Simba's Kenyan midfielder Francis Kahata, Mwalala described him as a talented player whose ability can be seen depending on how the club uses him.

"You saw him that he had a great game today (Saturday). This is how he usually plays," he said.

He then urged Simba to work on stamina of its players so that they can sustain the whole ninety minutes without running out of gas.

"They have improved a lot as comparing in previous years but they must work hard on endurance to play with the same tempo throughout the match," Mwalala cautioned.