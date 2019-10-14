Tanzania: Immigration Legal Officer in Court for Fraud, Money Laundering

THE Commissioner for Legal Affairs with Immigration Department Hannelore Manyanga recently appeared before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam charged with several fraud counts involving 2,472 Visa of the United Republic of Tanzania and money laundering.

Before Senior Resident Magistrate Kelvin Mhina, the Commissioner was not allowed to enter plea to the charges preferred against her by the prosecution because they fall under the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act.

Such charges include leading organised crime, money laundering, forgery and making material with intent to produce travelling document without lawful authority.

The case was adjourned to October 21, 2019 when she will be joined into trial facing four others, including a Couple, Zakayo Mazura and his wife Jusmin Ngongola, as well as Yusuph Ivere, alias Kingu Kiula and Kenedy Maleko in a matter pending before Principal Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi. Reading the charges, Senior State Attorney Wankyo Simon told the court that between January 1 and August 2, 2019 at various places in the city, being a public officer and in violation of her official duties, Hannelore intentionally furthered the objectives of a criminal racket. According to the prosecution, she allegedly colluded with other accused persons in the acquisition of 2,472 pieces of materials used to produce VISA, travelling documents of the United Republic of Tanzania without lawful authority.

Within the same period and places, the accused person and others forged the 2,472 pieces of material purporting to show that they were genuine travel documents used by the government of the United Republic of Tanzania, the fact which to their knowledge was false.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Migration By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Between January 1 and August 2, 2019 at various places in Dar es Salaam within the United Republic of Tanzania and at Johannesburg in the Republic of South Africa, Hannelore and co- accused produced, without authority, the 2,742 pieces of materials intended to be used as entry VISA for Tanzania.

On money laundering, the court heard that on diverse dates between July 15 and August 2, 2019 at the Immigration Department Offices in Dar es Salaam, being a public officer as Commissioner for Legal Affairs, the accused person aided and abetted Yusuph to acquire some money. Such amount, according to the prosecution, includes a sum of 118,200 US dollars.

The prosecution told the court further that Hannelore knew that such money was proceeds of predicate offence of forgery and leading organised crime to that of money laundering.