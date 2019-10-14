Africa: Critical Thinking - How Human Intelligence Can Prevent Bias in Artificial Intelligence

13 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

The amount of money devoted to artificial intelligence is significant. But for all its reliance on notionally unbiased data, AI can end up very biased, because it is designed by people, and trained on data sets chosen and created by them. How do we recognise and guard against bias in artificial intelligence?

South Africa's overall investment in artificial intelligence (AI) over the last decade is significant, with around $1.6-billion invested to date. These investments have seen businesses experimenting with a range of different technologies, including chatbots, robotic process automation and advanced analytics.

This is a welcome reminder that fears about AI, automation and the impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) on the job market are sometimes overstated and alarmist. Microsoft, for example, is investing in a pair of data centres in South Africa that will create 100,000 jobs, imbue local workers with new, contemporary skills, and provide essential infrastructure for facing the economic challenges and opportunities to come.

But there are dangers.

With scrutiny and hindsight, the root of a failed AI project is often because of a gap between what was expected and what transpired or was realised. This gap between expectation and reality comes from biases, and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Africa
Innovation
Science
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.