Tanzania: Govt to Make Dodoma City Green

14 October 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

VICE-PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has reiterated that the government is committed to making Dodoma City green.

The Vice-President said this after visiting a farm of trees in Mzakwe which is under the supervision of Makutupora National Service (JKT) on the outskirts of Dodoma City.

In her speech, the Vice- President commended Makutupora JKT management, Tanzania Forest Service Agency (TFS) and executives in her office for the good supervision of trees which were planted during the launch of Make Dodoma Green Campaign in 2017 in Mzakwe.

"I wish to encourage you to keep on taking care of the trees planted on Mzakwe Farm," she noted.

For his part, the head of Makutupora JKT, Lt Col Festo Mbanga, said 2,300 trees, which were planted on December 21, 2017, were growing well.

"We have replaced those which are not growing well with 300 healthy ones on Mzakwe Farm," he said.

Meanwhile, the Vice- President has directed TFS to conduct a study on ideal growth of trees in Dodoma soil.

