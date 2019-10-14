Kenya: Govt Assures of Tough Measures to Safeguard National Exams

14 October 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The government has assured that proper measures are in place to secure the country, while at the same time safeguarding the upcoming national examinations.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says no security officials will be on leave during the period, to guard against lapses during the distribution of materials and the actual examinations for primary and secondary schools.

"We shall not do our part half-heartedly or in a mediocre way. We will do our part as serious people," he affirmed during a consultative examination forum at the Kenya School of Government, also attended by stakeholders from the education and security sector.

To have real-time updates from the exercise, both the Education and Interior Ministries will have a command and control centre that will be based at Harambee House.

Over one million Kenya Certificate of Primary Education candidates are set to sit for their National examination from October 29, while some 699,746 others will seat for their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations from November 4.

"Every morning, we get security reports from across the country and I can tell you with authority, we are fine. The security of the country is safe, and we are okay," Matiangi said, "we are ready, prepared and totally aligned to sort out things."

"This year we have more resources. I do not anticipate that there will be any challenges."

Over one million Kenya Certificate of Primary Education candidates are set to sit for their National examination from October 29, while some 699,746 others will seat for their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations slated for November 4.

Among those present was his counterpart in the Education Ministry Prof. George Magoha.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho who spoke at the event warned of tough action against any government official who is found compromising the credibility of the examinations.

Kibicho, who has offered to be disciplined in case of an anomaly for failing to act, asked all the stakeholders both in the education and security sector, to commit to ensuring the highest standards are maintained during the exams.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.