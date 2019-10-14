Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Inspects Work On Nkawkaw Town Roads

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Saturday inspected ongoing construction works on 10 kilometres of roads in Nkawkaw, Eastern Region, and urged the contractor to complete the work on schedule.

The road construction works include bituminous surfacing of Nkawkaw SHS-Domeabra Road (1.9kms); Agyakwa Hospital Road (1.3kms); Adoagyiri/White House Road (1.0km); ADB-Assembly Road (0.45kms).

The rest are Betrams-Asuogya Road (2.1kms); Krofrom Street (0.7kms); Starting Point Road (2.0kms); Mococo Street (0.6kms); and Denkyem Street (0.3kms) are taking place.

According to the Eastern Regional Minister, 3.40 kilometres of these selected roads are deteriorated, existing paved roads requires improvements, including minor realignment, widening, and construction of drainage structures as well as surfacing, whilst 6.60km are unpaved roads that needed construction.

Mr Eric Kofi Darfuor, who led President Akufo-Addo to inspect ongoing road works in his area said, those roads were selected to improve road network connectivity, accessibility, as well as reduce travel time and improve safety for commuters and the carting of goods and services.

He said, the road projects undertaken by Messrs Berock Ventures Limited, has a contract duration of 27 months, with an expected completion date of 21st March, 2020.

In all, the Department of Urban Roads is undertaking the rehabilitation and maintenance of some 153 kilometres of roads in the Eastern Region.

They are Koforidua Town Roads (26.5kms); Begoro Town Roads (17kms); Kwabeng Town Roads (10kms); Kyebi Town Roads (10kms); Asamankese Town Roads (10kms); Kade Town Roads (10kms); Akwatia Town Roads (10kms); Okere Town Roads (10kms); and Akim Oda Town Roads (10kms).

The rest are Akyem Akropong Town Roads (7.5kms); Suhum Town Roads (5kms); Apedwa Town Roads (4kms); Akroso Town Roads (2.5kms); Amamprobi by-pass (2.5kms); and Abomosu Town Roads (1.5kms).

These projects are estimated at a cost of GHc387,650,853.08, with contractors having commenced work on all the projects listed above. Indeed, the asphaltic overlay of town roads in Koforidua and Kyebi have been substantially completed.

Additionally, 42 kilometres of town roads in Odumasi Krobo, Asesewa, Akim Oda, Koforidua, Peduase, and Asamankese, are undergoing procurement processes.

The Eastern Regional Minister, in taking President Akufo-Addo on a tour of the roads, indicated that roads being constructed were selected to improve road transport network connectivity, accessibility, as well as reduce travel time and improve safety for the movement of goods and people in Nkawkaw.