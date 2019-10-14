Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Inspects Work On Nkawkaw Town Roads

14 October 2019
Government of Ghana (Accra)
press release By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Saturday inspected ongoing construction works on 10 kilometres of roads in Nkawkaw, Eastern Region, and urged the contractor to complete the work on schedule.

The road construction works include bituminous surfacing of Nkawkaw SHS-Domeabra Road (1.9kms); Agyakwa Hospital Road (1.3kms); Adoagyiri/White House Road (1.0km); ADB-Assembly Road (0.45kms).

The rest are Betrams-Asuogya Road (2.1kms); Krofrom Street (0.7kms); Starting Point Road (2.0kms); Mococo Street (0.6kms); and Denkyem Street (0.3kms) are taking place.

According to the Eastern Regional Minister, 3.40 kilometres of these selected roads are deteriorated, existing paved roads requires improvements, including minor realignment, widening, and construction of drainage structures as well as surfacing, whilst 6.60km are unpaved roads that needed construction.

Mr Eric Kofi Darfuor, who led President Akufo-Addo to inspect ongoing road works in his area said, those roads were selected to improve road network connectivity, accessibility, as well as reduce travel time and improve safety for commuters and the carting of goods and services.

He said, the road projects undertaken by Messrs Berock Ventures Limited, has a contract duration of 27 months, with an expected completion date of 21st March, 2020.

In all, the Department of Urban Roads is undertaking the rehabilitation and maintenance of some 153 kilometres of roads in the Eastern Region.

They are Koforidua Town Roads (26.5kms); Begoro Town Roads (17kms); Kwabeng Town Roads (10kms); Kyebi Town Roads (10kms); Asamankese Town Roads (10kms); Kade Town Roads (10kms); Akwatia Town Roads (10kms); Okere Town Roads (10kms); and Akim Oda Town Roads (10kms).

The rest are Akyem Akropong Town Roads (7.5kms); Suhum Town Roads (5kms); Apedwa Town Roads (4kms); Akroso Town Roads (2.5kms); Amamprobi by-pass (2.5kms); and Abomosu Town Roads (1.5kms).

These projects are estimated at a cost of GHc387,650,853.08, with contractors having commenced work on all the projects listed above. Indeed, the asphaltic overlay of town roads in Koforidua and Kyebi have been substantially completed.

Additionally, 42 kilometres of town roads in Odumasi Krobo, Asesewa, Akim Oda, Koforidua, Peduase, and Asamankese, are undergoing procurement processes.

The Eastern Regional Minister, in taking President Akufo-Addo on a tour of the roads, indicated that roads being constructed were selected to improve road transport network connectivity, accessibility, as well as reduce travel time and improve safety for the movement of goods and people in Nkawkaw.

Read the original article on Ghana Govt..

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghana Govt.

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Construction
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.