Ghana: Machine Spare Parts, Equipment Manufacturing Centre in Kumawu, 90 Percent Complete

14 October 2019
Government of Ghana (Accra)
press release By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

The Technology Solution Centre (TSC) which is to support Government's industrialization agenda, under the Government's 1D1F initiative at Kumawu, in the Ashanti Region, is 90 percent complete.

The Centre, managed by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, is a metal-based, light engineering (machining and fabrication) workshop with offices, classrooms, show rooms and conference facilities, amongst others, would produce spare parts and repair services for factories in the various districts of the country.

President Akufo-Addo who inspected the project on Friday as he wraps up his 3-day tour of the Ashanti Region, was told by the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Robert Ahomka Lindsay, that 30 of such centres are being established in the country.

Five (5) new and larger TSCs are at various stages of completion in Kumawu, Elmina, Hohoe, Dormaa and Savelugu. 21 existing Rural Technological Facilities (RTFs) are also being renovated, retooled and upgraded into TSCs. 4 RTFs in Awutu Senya, Somanya, Gwollu and Suhum have also been adopted and will be renovated, retooled and transformed into TSCs.

The Kumawu TSC, according to the Director of the centre, Mr. Kwasi Atta-Antwi, "is a $4 million facility, which will provide equipment and machines" to produce agro-processing equipment, bolts and nuts to support the factories established under the 1-District-1-Factory initiative."

Mr. Ahomka Lindsay assured the President that "next year, you are going to commission a lot of the TSCs. We have so many that are going to be commissioned. We have all the equipment ready in Kumasi. They will be installed here in the next month or two."

President Akufo-Addo described the move as "critical to the industrialization of our country." particularly where the country now had the capability of manufacturing its own industrial machines.

The equipment and machines to be installed at the workshops of 5 new TSCs include AC/DC Electric Arc welding set, Electric Arc Mobile welding set, heavy duty hydraulic press, metal sheet power operated rolling machine, profile bending machine, box and pan powered folding machine, metal sheet hydraulic swing-beam shears, spot welding set, oxy-acetylene gas welding set, amongst others.

Already, at the 5 new TSCs, some equipment had been procured; centre lathe, shaping machine, universal milling machine, radial arm pillar drilling machine, and a bench drilling machine.

Copyright © 2019 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved.

