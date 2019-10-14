Africa: President Weah Promotes Trade Cooperation Amongst African Nations, Returns Home From Gabon

Monrovia — The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has emphasized the importance of trade partnership amongst nations of Africa as a pathway to greater cooperation and development on the Continent.

The Liberian Leader asserted that it was in the interest of Africa and Africans to forge cordial business-to-business cooperation and reduce barriers as members of the European Union do.

"I am glad we just had a very good meeting where we requested that our relationships be strengthened to build cooperation, to ensure that we invite governments, business people to Liberia to exchange ideas," President Weah said, addressing journalists Saturday, October 12 in Libreville following a tête-à-têtewith President Ali Bongo Ondima.

He said Africans needed to emulate the collaborative spirit of European businesspeople who often come together at different business forums to build greater coordination and cooperation.

President Weah said further: "We go to international meetings and we notice that there are more Europeans than Africans doing business together. So, we have to encourage each other to build a people-to-people exchange in trade and commerce because it's important for African growth and development."

The Liberian Chief Executive expressed satisfaction over issues discussed with his Gabonese counterpart, adding that the outcome would soon be expressed in increased diplomatic and trade relations between the two countries and their peoples.

Among other things, President Weah asserted that the crux of their discussions focused on how the two countries could establish a strategic business cooperation that allows Gabonese businesspeople to come to Liberia and Liberian businesspeople do likewise.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gabon Business Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He described Liberia's relationship with Gabon as good and rewarding, as the "Gabonese people are good and friendly people".

Responding question from the journalist in Libreville, the Liberian leader also said the economic situation in Liberia would be resolved as the government was working assiduously to address it.

"First of all, let's talk about the peace. I think once a country is peaceful, the economic issue can be resolved," he noted. "We are happy that Liberia is peaceful. You know the history of Liberia. We've been through fourteen years civil war. Today, we are maintaining our own peace without the United Nations."

He said: "Our economy will grow. We are on course. We all know the economic downtrend which is a global issue. But we are committed to overcoming our challenges and I assure you that Liberia is on its way to development."

The President said, "We will continue to work with our partners so we can grow our economy and that's the reason why we are here. The more businesses we attract in our country, the more our economy grows."

Meanwhile, President Weah returned to the country Sunday, October 13, 2019 following a successful two-day working visit to Gabon.

The President was met upon arrival by an array of government officials led by the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel F. McGill who acted as chair of the Cabinet in the President's absence.