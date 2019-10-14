Kenya: Retired President Moi Taken to Hospital for Check-Up

14 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Former President Daniel arap Moi has been admitted at Nairobi Hospital for what the family has said is routine check-up.

Moi's Press Secretary Lee Njiru said in statement that the former head of state was taken to the hospital on Sunday evening for a check-up accompanied by his physician, Dr David Silverstein.

"Yes l can confirm that Mzee Moi visited the Nairobi Hospital for a routine medical check-up. It is prudent for any human being to undergo regular medical check-ups, so there is nothing to worry about," Njiru said.

According to a source who spoke to Nairobi News the former president is expected to spend a few days in the hospital to allow doctors more time with him.

This is not the first time that Mzee Moi, 95, is being taken to hospital in the recent past.

Last December, Mzee Moi was admitted to the same hospital in what Dr Silverstein said was a routine medical examination for a few nights.

He was discharged days later after medics gave him a clean bill of health following the check-ups.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.