Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo - 8 People Missing After Plane Crash

Search and rescue teams in the Democratic Republic of Congo are yet to find any bodies, after a cargo plane carrying presidential staff crashed in the eastern part of the country. All eight passengers and crew are feared dead, a presidential adviser told Reuters on Friday. The plane, carrying President Felix Tshisekedi's driver, a logistics manager and some soldiers, left Goma to the capital Kinshasa and went off radar on Thursday afternoon, an hour after departing, a statement from the civil aviation authority said. Debris of the plane have been found but the passengers are still missing, said adviser Vidiye Tshimanga. Russian crew members are believed to be on board the Antonov An-72 transport aircraft that crashed in a forest and broke apart upon landing. "We found out that Russian citizens whose names are being established were among crew members," the state-run RIA Novosti news agency quoted Natalya Kononova, an official at Russia's Embassy in the DRC, as saying.