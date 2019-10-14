Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo - 8 People Missing After Plane Crash

14 October 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Search and rescue teams in the Democratic Republic of Congo are yet to find any bodies, after a cargo plane carrying presidential staff crashed in the eastern part of the country. All eight passengers and crew are feared dead, a presidential adviser told Reuters on Friday. The plane, carrying President Felix Tshisekedi's driver, a logistics manager and some soldiers, left Goma to the capital Kinshasa and went off radar on Thursday afternoon, an hour after departing, a statement from the civil aviation authority said. Debris of the plane have been found but the passengers are still missing, said adviser Vidiye Tshimanga. Russian crew members are believed to be on board the Antonov An-72 transport aircraft that crashed in a forest and broke apart upon landing. "We found out that Russian citizens whose names are being established were among crew members," the state-run RIA Novosti news agency quoted Natalya Kononova, an official at Russia's Embassy in the DRC, as saying.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Congo-Kinshasa
Legal Affairs
Travel
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.