Senegal: President Macky, Wade Iron Out Differences

14 October 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The two statesmen met on Saturday, to put an end to the misunderstandings that have marred their relationship.

After several years of political wrangling, President Macky Sall of Senegal and Abdoulaye Wade on Saturday, October 12, 2019 met at the Presidential Palace in Dakar (Senegal) to seek solutions to the numerous differences that have electrified the political atmosphere of the country. After more than three hours behind closed doors, the two leaders whose rapprochement began during the inauguration of the Massalikoul Djinane mosque in Dakar in early September, emerged from the muffled room of the Palace visibly satisfied with the encounter. Though none of them spoke to the battery of journalists present, it is the communication officer of the Senegalese Democratic Party, Mayoro Faye, who read the final communique of the meeting. According to the communique, "the President of the Republic, Macky Sall and President Abdoulaye Wade had a broad overview of the national political situation in the country characterized by issues relating to the electoral process and the status of leaders of the opposition parties, which should be included in the framework of the national dialogue. President Abdoulaye Wade also made recommendations to President Macky Sall with regards to the management of oil, gas and other natural resources," the spokesman read. The two men thanked the Serigne Mountakha Mbacke, head of the Sufi Mouride Brotherhood, one of the most influential Muslim orders in Senegal, who made possible their reconciliation. Though no mention was made of Karim Wade, son of the former president on exile in Qatar because of his conviction for illicit enrichment, political observers believe the second meeting of the two men (after that in September), does not only carry seeds of long lasting peace, but might pave the way for a presidential amnesty that could allow Karim Wade return to the country in the days ahead.

