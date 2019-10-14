Kenya: Marathon - Kipchoge Breaks Marathon Barrier

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge, 34, has become the first athlete to run a marathon in under two hours, beating the mark by 20 seconds. He covered the 26.2 miles (42.2km) in 1h59'40" in the Ineos 1:59 Challenge in Vienna, Austria on Saturday, October 12, 2019. However, his performance will not be recognised by the official marathon world record because it was not in open competition and he used a team of rotating pacemakers. The Olympic champion - who holds the official marathon world record of 2:01:39, set in Berlin, Germany in 2018 - missed out by 25 seconds in a previous attempt at the Italian Grand Prix circuit at Monza in 2017. Knowing he was about to make history on the home straight, the pacemakers dropped back to let Kipchoge sprint over the line alone, roared on by a large crowd in the Austrian capital. Kipchoge, who compared the feat to being the first man on the moon in build-up to the event, said he had made history just as Britain's Sir Roger Bannister did in running the first sub four-minute mile in 1954. Kipchoge was assisted by a team of 42 pacemakers, including Olympic 1500m champion Matthew Centrowitz, Olympic 5,000m silver medallist Paul Chelimo and the Ingebrigtsen brothers Jakob, Filip and Henrik.