Namibia: Swapo Will Deliver On Promises - Geingob

SWAPO presidential candidate, Hage Geingob, told over 1 000 party supporters at the Kuisebmond stadium at Walvis Bay on Saturday that Swapo is "not a party that campaigns on empty promises", but rather has campaigned on the basis of a tested and proven track record.

"Commitments are made based on that record. Our commitment to you, the people of Namibia, is outlined in the Swapo party manifesto - our social contract with you," he said.

The manifesto was launched at Outapi a week ago.

He called out the attempts by opposition parties to downplay the success of the launch of the manifesto, stating they were "propagating a false narrative".

The manifesto has been criticised as fast-paced and half-baked, and that it came late into an election year.

"These are acts of desperation, since the launch was worthy of a total knock-out blow," said Geingob.

Geingob said the overarching theme of the 2020-2025 manifesto is that Swapo is the only party able to formulate, promote and implement policies that will guarantee inclusive development and shared prosperity in Namibia.

"Give Swapo another five years, to maintain peace, unity and stability. To weather economic headwinds and to safeguard the sovereignty of Namibia. Give the Swapo government another five years to finish the work already started - to expand the horizon for inclusive development and shared prosperity," he told the supporters.

Geingob said that his party does not make empty promises and never exaggerate its achievements.

"We are realistic. We point out where we have excelled and admit where we have fallen short and need to improve," he said.

The president said the Swapo government improved the success rate of court-connected mediations from 56% in 2014 to 67% by 2018.

"We aim to improve our ability to administer the law by establishing more district courts and periodic High Courts," he said.

As for the 'war against corruption, Geingob referred to the passing of the Whistle-blower Act of 2017, and the "zero tolerance stance" against corruption.

From an economic perspective, the Swapo presidential candidate said the Swapo government has maintained prudent fiscal and monetary policies that are pro-poor, supporting stability and economic growth, despite headwinds.

"The fiscal consolidation strategy, the deepest since independence, was necessary to reduce expenditure, stabilise the fiscal position and steer the economy towards growth. We also made inroads against poverty in Namibia," he said.

Geingob said within a period of 22 years, poverty declined from 70% to 18% by 2016, adding that more than 400 000 Namibians have been lifted out of poverty since independence.

Meanwhile, Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa took a swipe at 'political opportunists' during the same rally.

She first took aim at prospective presidential candidates, in an apparent reference to Panduleni Itula, vying for the highest office.

Shaningwa claimed that such people are campaigning as members of Swapo, which should not be the case.

"We only have one candidate, president Hage Geingob. These others must dismiss themselves from under the Swapo flag," she said.

She also warned against unionists promising to represent workers, saying such promises result in job losses instead.

"And then they blame Swapo. Don't listen to them. Swapo loves its people and uses its resources to help people," she said.

As for last week's launch of the manifesto, contrary to claims that it is 'half-baked', she said it was "well-analysed and responsive to the needs of Namibia for the next five years".