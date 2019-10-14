Namibia: Zimbabwe Looking Into Buying Namibian Beef

Zimbabwe is looking at importing beef from Namibia as part of the memorandums of understanding signed between the two countries to promote economic growth and sustainable development.

This was said by ambassador of Zimbabwe to Namibia, Rofina Chikava in an interview with Nampa during her official visit with the minister of state for provincial affairs in Mashonaland West, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, to the Kavango East region over the weekend.

In July this year, Namibia and Zimbabwe signed seven memorandum of understanding (MOU)s in priority areas such as trade, small and medium enterprises, energy, information communication technologies, legal and diplomatic consultations, and media and broadcasting.

Chivaka said that as part of the MoUs signed by the two countries during the state visit of Zimbabwe president Emmerson Mnangagwa, they expressed interest to buy Namibian beef after Namibia earlier requested Zimbabwe to supply fruit and vegetables.

"We already have an MoU which we signed during the state visit of our president, and Namibia previously requested Zimbabwe to supply vegetables and fruits; Zimbabwe also wants to buy meat and we are just waiting for the implementation because the MoU is already there," she said.

The ambassador said that by the end of this year, she hopes that there will be movement of fruit and vegetables as well as have beef going to Zimbabwe since Zimbabwe's beef stock is depleting.

Chivaka further said this will also be a way of assisting Namibia to be able to dispose of its animals as a drought mitigation factor for livestock farmers, reiterating that the agreements are already on the drawing board waiting for implementation.

"You might hear very soon that the ministry responsible for implementation will be in Namibia to agree on the implementation programme," she said.

- Nampa