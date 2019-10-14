Ghana: Pius Opoku Donates Learning Materials to Schools in Tano North

14 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Tano North Constituency, Pius Opoku has donated teaching and learning materials to pupils in the constituency.

The items included books and other learning materials which were presented to some schools and pupils in the constituency to support them in their education

The presentation took place at Susuanso in the Tano North Constituency in the Ahafo Region.

Speaking at the ceremony, the chief of Susuanso, Nana Antwi Tabiri, said that most of the pupils in the community had either dropped out of school or were reluctant to attend classes because their parents could not afford to buy books and other learning materials for them.

He thanked Mr Opoku together with his team and encouraged them to do more to uplift the standards of education in the constituency.

On his part, the parliamentary candidate, Mr Pius Opoku promised to help the community improve its falling standards of education, as well as roads and other amenities in the constituency.

