Ghana: Pappoe Seeks Blessings of Ya Na Mahama II

14 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Presidential aspirant, Mr Fred Pappoe on Saturday called on the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya Na Abubakar Mahama II as part of activities lined up for his tour of the northern regions.

Pappoe, aka Papsay, is touring the region to interact with clubs and seek their support and vote in his quest to assume the wheels of the FA at the October 25 elections.

Speaking to the Times Sports yesterday, Papsay explained that the courtesy call on Ya Na Mahama was to greet the king and seek his blessing and permission to campaign in the region.

"My main reason for coming here was to meet the various clubs in the region and engage them in a one-on-one interactions and explain my plans and policies to them; that will allow them know what we are about to share in the vision."

"However, it was important to seek the permission of the Overlord of the region and seek his blessings. We had a fruitful discussion and advised that the relationship should not be limited only to football but consider other developmental projects in the region."

He said the first phase of the tour was successful with the meeting of the renowned king and representatives of the local club side, Gbewaa United.

According to Papsay, the campaign team was scheduled to meet teams in the other regions where they hope to meet the representatives of the team today.

Ya Na Mahama II presented a symbolic smock to Mr Pappoe and wished him well in the process.

Mr Pappoe launched his manifesto on Thursday, with a vision based on what he termed the '5 Rs' and explained will 'Redeem, Revive, Repair, Recover and Restore Ghana football.

The former GFA Vice President said the image of Ghana football had been battered and bruised; therefore there was urgent need to trigger steps to rebrand the image to make it very appealing to the corporate world, fans, among other stakeholders.

"My vision is to have a GFA that is globally recognized, respected and competitive, with its products such as the national team, local football, players, administrators, technical staff among others being of the highest stock of marketability."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.