Ghana: TUSAAG Threatens Action Over TUTAG Strike

14 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raissa Sambou

The Technical University Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) has threatened to join the industrial strike action of the Technical Universities Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG), if government does not address their concerns by Friday October 18.

"We are joining TUTAG's industrial strike action because our views regarding the migration of staff of technical universities to the Public University Salary Structure PUSS resonates with that of TUTAG, that indeed, government and its agencies have failed to fulfil their responsibilities to completely migrate us to the PUSS and conditions of service as applied."

The action according to the association's president, Mr Edem K. Honu who was speaking in an interview with the Ghanaian Times on Friday was necessary because government was failing to address the concerns of its members.

He stated that TUSAAG was not happy by what he described as tactical delay strategies adopted by the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE), Ministries of Education and Finance, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) and the Controller and Accountant General's Department (CAGD) on the migration of staff of technical universities to the PUSS since last year.

He indicated that several attempts by TUSAAG to meet with the NCTE, FWSC and CAGD for deliberation on concerns regarding the migration had proven futile.

Mr Konu declared TUSAAG's full support for the demands of TUTAG which also included the immediate implementation of the allowances and conditions of service of the public universities, to the staff of technical universities without any further delays.

He noted that TUSAAG would keep pressing till their demands were met adding that it was very disheartening for government to wait till they laid down their tools before listening to them and taking the necessary actions.

Meanwhile, at the Accra Technical University (ATU), the Ghanaian Times observed that students were gathered under trees studying in groups, while others were loitering about, hoping the lecturers would rescind their decision and return to the classrooms.

