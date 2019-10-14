Ghana: MTN to Celebrate Okyehene With Golf Tourney

MTN Ghana will mark the 20th anniversary celebration of Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin with the organization of the Okyehene Invitational Tournament on Saturday October 19.

The event according to MTN is intended to celebrate good leadership, innovation as well as acknowledge the role of chieftaincy in national and social development.

It will also be an opportunity for the mobile network provider to strengthen their business relationship with Ofori Panin fie, the Akyem community and the Abuakwa Traditional Council as they collaborate on different developmental projects in the area.

The occasion will also be used to engage stakeholders, collect feedback, as well as provide a platform to interact with customers in a local setting.

Eighty golfers selected from all the major golf clubs across the country are expected to participate in the tournament to be played on nine holes.