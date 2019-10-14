Ghana: FA Opens Registration Window for 2010/20 Season

14 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The registration window for the 2019/2020 football season has officially opened today. The opening of the transfer window is in accordance with Article 28 of the GFA General Regulations.

The window is expected to close at 23:59 GMT on Friday, December 13, 2019.

All Clubs (Premier, Division One and other tiers) are expected to complete their second window signings before this deadline.

Meanwhile, the Elections Committee (EC) has held the balloting for the five candidates contesting the FA presidential seat at its elections to be held on October 25.

Mr Kurt Okraku picked the number one spot on the ballot paper and will appear first on the ballot paper.

Mr George Akwasi Afriyie, a former GFA vice president would be second on the ballot paper with Mr. Fred Pappoe, Madam Amanda Akuokor Clinton, Nana Yaw Amponsah and Lawyer George Ankomah Mensah following respectively.

With Wilfred Osei Kweku not successful with his appeal, it is now clear the battle for the presidency will be between the six confirmed.

