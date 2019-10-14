Cameroon: North West - IDPs Mobilized to Embrace Dialogue Recommendations

Some two thousand members from the 400 IDP families in Bamenda who received special assistance from MINAT inspired to acquaint themselves with the resolutions of the Major National Dialogue.

North West governor, Adolf Lele L'Afrique has inspired internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the North West region to start preparing to embrace resolutions of the just ended major national dialogue, convened to help normalcy to return to the North West and South West regions c; rocked by socio political and security crisis since 2016. The event was the distribution of special assistance from the ministry of Territorial Administration (MINAT), to some 400 IDP families in Bamenda. It was against this backdrop that governor Adolf Lele Lafrique took time off to exchange views on the resolutions of the National Dialogue table. He edified the IDPs on among others; the suggested resolution granting a special status to the North West and South West regions, resolution to reconstruct and further the development of the affected regions, resolution empowering the diaspora to play a front role in nation building etc. Adolf Lele Lafrique urged the IDPs to prepare to acquaint themselves with the resolutions towards implementation when endorsed by the Head of State. He appealed to family members to cause their brothers and sisters fighting in the bushes to return to society as prodigal sons and be given a chance in more gainful life. This time around each of the 400 IDP families took home a blanket, rice, soap, sugar, a bucket and CFA 10,000 in support for transportation. The head of mission from MINAT, Tchuente Gilbert, told CT that the minister of Territorial Administration is poised to satisfy all the IDPs who register for assistance. The special operation to assist IDPs in the North West region, launched a few weeks back has witnessed a massive rush by beneficiaries not prepared to miss out on the opportunity with the distribution of assistance every ten days in the neighborhood of Up Station, Bamenda