Cameroon: After Participating At Lyon Meeting - Presidential Couple Back Home After

Cameroon's first couple are back in the country after actively participating at the justended (October 09 to 10, 2019) sixth Replenishment Conference of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in the French city of Lyon. Paul and Chantal Biya returned on Saturday October 12, 2019 and were warmly received at the Nsimalen International Airport by some senior State dignitaries as well as dance groups and CPDM followers notably from Mefou and Afamba Division of the Centre Region.

Even before the jet transporting the Presidential couple got into the airport at about 4:40 pm, the various animation groups; the CPDM Mefou and Afamba South Section, Nkon Koa group as well as Active Youth for Chantal Biya (JACHABI) were already electrifying the air with soul-searching songs like "Paul Biya est un homme de paix" roughly translated as "Paul Biya is a peace crusader." It got to the apex when the Presidential jet taxied to a halt at 4:50 pm.

As they sang and danced their best, the first couple got first warm handshakes at the foot of the plane with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, the First Vice President of the Senate, Aboubakary Abdoulaye, the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute, the Minister of State, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh and the Ambassador of France to Cameroon, Christophe Guilhou. At the entrance to the Presidential lounge, Paul and Chantal Biya equally shook hands with the two Ministers, Deputy Secretaries- General at the Presidency, Elung Paul Che and Mohamadou Moustapha, the Deputy Director of the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency, Oswald Baboke, the Delegate General for National Security, Martin Mbarga Nguele, the Director General for External Research, Léopold Maxime Eko Eko and the Governor of the Centre Region, Naseri Paul Bea alongside his entire etat major. They equally did same with spouses of the Head of State's close aids before heading to the Presidential lounge.

Beaming with smiles, logically following the successful outcome of the Lyon meeting wherein he met with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron and pledged Cameroon's readiness to chip in FCFA 3 billion in the global strategy to combat AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, President Paul Biya granted seven airport audiences. In quick succession, the Head of State received the Speaker of the National Assembly, the First Vice President of the Senate, the French Ambassador to Cameroon, the PM, SG at the Presidency, the Delegate General for National Security and the Director General for External Research, in that order. While these audiences unfolded, the First Lady was in the adjacent room, hopefully sharing the experience of the Lyon expedition especially as it touched on three killer diseases her foundation and other institutions she oversees have been working to cushion the effects. As the Presidential couple drove off from the airport, the huge crowd that turned up sang and waved and the same euphoria was visible through their itinerary on the streets of Yaounde.