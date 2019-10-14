Cameroon: World Military Games - Cameroonian Athletes On Winning Operation

All the athletes in the six disciples will leave the country today, October 14, 2019 for the Chinese city of Wuhan for the games.

Cameroonian athletes are going for the seventh edition of the World Military Games in the Chinese City of Wuhan with the mission to let Cameroon's flag fly high and the national anthem sung after every finals, for the entire country has commissioned them to participate, win and bring back medals and trophies.

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo on October 12, 2019 chaired the departure ceremony of the athletes of the Military and Police Forces (FAP) for the games in the presence of some top military officials. He transmitted to them the expectations of the Head of State, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Commander-in- Chief of the Police and those of the Cameroonian people. He said, "You must participate, win and bring back medals and trophies to the country. Cameroonians will be proud to see their flag fly and national anthem sung in China". As such, he urged the athletes to represent Cameroon in a dignified manner, avoid acts of indiscipline. This, he explained, is because their behaviour has to reflect the image of Cameroon's defence and security forces.

The Director of Sports, Culture and Artistic Affairs in the Ministry of Defence, Colonel Aboui Véronique said the first set of athletes comprised of the female football and wrestling teams were to leave Yaounde Sunday, October 13 and the remaining set today, October 14, 2019. In the games that will run from October 18 to 28, 2019. She said the athletes are made up of the Military Female Football team specially invited in preparation for the World Female Military Football competition Cameroon will host in 2020. Other disciplines include boxing, Taekwondo, athletics, Judo and Wrestling. Besides the technical teams accompanying each discipline, there are also 22 officials from Police and civilian personnel of the Ministry of Defence. She further disclosed that all administrative, lodging, logistics and health measures have been taken to ensure the brilliant performance of Cameroon's military teams. The athletes were encouraged through personal handshakes with Minister Beti Assomo, other officials and group pictures with each of the disciplines, as well as with all of them.