Mauritius: Launching of the Mauritius Trade Link (DVs Import Permit and Clearance Modules)

14 October 2019
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Livestock and Veterinary Division of the Ministry of Agro-Industry and Food Security will launch the Mauritius TradeLink (DVS Import Permit and Clearance Modules) tomorrow, 15 October 2019.

As from this date, the following applications can be made electronically through the MNS TradeNet Portal on the website of the Mauritius Network Services Ltd (MNS): https://tradenetmns.mu

· Application on line for import permits for live animals except fish

· Application on line for import permits for Frozen/Chilled/Canned Meat and meat products

· Application on line for import permits for animal products (trophies, hides etc...)

· Application on line for import permits for Animal Feed

· Application on line for clearance of live animals except fish

· Application on line for clearance of animal products (trophies, hides etc...)

· Application on line for clearance of Animal Feed

All importers are also informed that they may still apply for and collect import permits for the above-mentioned commodities at the Division of Veterinary Services at Reduit till 15th November 2019. The public is kindly advised to contact the MNS Customer Service Department for training and registration on 4016805 or by email on customer.service@mns.mu.

TradeNet Portal

Launched 28th July, 1994, TradeNet, the first electronic data interchange network in Mauritius, allows traders, Customs brokers, shipping agents, and freight forwarders to submit trade documents like manifests, declarations, certificates of origin, import/export permits to various authorities. Commercial banks are also linked, enabling electronic payment of duties and taxes. The benefits of TradeNet greatly help to reduce trade declarations processing times, minimise travelling, and eliminate duplication of information capture by different agencies.

