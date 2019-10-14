Nigeria: Akin Ogunbiyi Calls for Political Participation to Build a Better Nigeria

13 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Shina Abubakar

An insurance magnate in Osun State, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi has said that political participation, as well as building egalitarian society are vital to the development of Nigeria.

Dr Ogunbiyi stated this while featuring on The Frontliners, an interactive session organized by the Association of Veteran Journalists, held at NUJ press centre in Osogbo Osun state.

According to him, it behoves on individuals to engage in active politics with a view to building an egalitarian society, support visionary leadership and individuals who have the intellectual capability to build a better Nigeria.

He reiterated that education is the bedrock of national development and called on leaders at all levels to give the nation's education as well as health, agriculture and other critical sectors necessary attention in the interest of the masses.

The politician vouched that he would never engage in sacrilegious acts against God and humanity for political gains and worldly benefits.

The chieftain of the People's Democratic Party also used the platform to clear the air on his political participation including his past experiences and expectations, declaring, "I'm a PDP man. In PDP I belong. If I leave the PDP, then, I'm leaving politics."

He expressed gratitude to God for strengthening him and his supporters, adding: "I used my God's given wealth to prosecute my political projects. I had never taken kobo from anyone."

Lending his voice to the discussion, Dr Jimoh Agboola, one of the discussants at the occasion described Dr Akin Ogunbiyi as an elite and reputable personality whose impacts are felt not only in Nigeria.

Moved by his humility, positive attitude to life and visionary leadership, Dr Agboola appealed to other Nigerian politicians to emulate the insurance magnate and take a cue from his outstanding character and service to humanity.

