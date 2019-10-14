South Africa/Malawi: Amajimbos Bow Out of Cosafa Tournament

South Africa... . 0

Malawi... ... ... . (3) 7

Miguel Chaiwa 11', Joseph Banda 19', Rickson Ng'ambi 38' 52', Moses Mulenga 49', Charles Mumba 68', Peter Chikola 73'

14 October 2019 -- South Africa's National Under-17 men' side (Amajimbos) bowed out of this year's COSAFA Men's Under-17 Championship following their 7-0 defeat against Zambia at Mpira Stadium on Monday afternoon (14 October).

This was Amajimbos' second consecutive defeat in their Group A fixtures, following their 3-0 defeat against hosts Malawi on 12 October in the very same venue.

The national juniors will now face Eswatini in their final Group A tie on 16 October at Kamuzu Stadium.

That match will kick-off at 14h00

In this tie, Zambia's first goal came in the 11th minute when Miguel Chaiwa headed home a brilliant opener following a cross from the far side.

8 minutes later, Joseph Banda made it 2-0 after controlling a long ball from his teammate inside the 18-yard box, before coolly converting the chance.

Amajimbos weaved a few beautiful touches while pressing forward in search of creating goal-scoring opportunities of their own, however, Zambia was not willing to budge in their rearguard.

In the 38th minute, brace scorer Rickson Ng'ambi made it 3-0 with a beauty of a free kick taken just next to the corner flag from the far side.

The ball made its way straight into the net as it went an inch above every defensive clearance Amajimbos' defensive line tried to make in leaping for it.

In the second half, Zambia wrapped things up with four impressive goals scored by Ng'ambi, Moses Mulenga, Charles Mumba and Peter Chikola.

They have now booked their place into the knockout stages of this tournament with a game in hand following two group wins.

In their final group tie, Zambia will face hosts Malawi on 16 October at 14h00 at Mpira Stadium.