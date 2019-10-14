South Africa: Fees Must Fall Activist Who Torched Police Van Denied Leave to Appeal - and Bail

Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe's application for leave to appeal his conviction and to be granted bail has been dismissed in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

Magistrate Thenis Carstens said there was no merit to the argument put forward by Cekeshe and his defence.

"As far as the court is concerned, it is crystal clear that the applicant admitted all the relevant allegations in the charge sheet. There are no discrepancies between the allegations in charge

"It is not in the interest of justice to grant him bail."

Cekeshe is the last Fees Must Fall activist to still be in prison.

He applied for leave to appeal his conviction and was granted bail after his conviction in 2017.

Cekeshe was convicted of public violence and malicious damage to property after he tried to set a police van alight during the protests.

He received an eight-year sentence and has been in the Leeuwkop Correctional Services in Bryanston.

More to follow

Source: News24