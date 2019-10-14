Nigeria: Borno Govt. Plants 11,500 Trees to Address Erosion, Deforestation

14 October 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Lawal Sherifat

The Borno Government said it had planted about 11,500 trees to effectively address the problems of deforestation and erosion bedeviling the state capital.

The Commissioner of Environment, Alhaji Kabor Wanori, disclosed this on Sunday while launching a tree planting exercise in the Bulumkutu area in Maiduguri metropolis.

Wanori said that the exercise was aimed at increasing the adaptive capacity toward reducing the negative impact of flooding and erosion on the populace.

He said that poor attitude of people toward land usage which included drainage blockage, poor layout, and planning of settlement which could prevent the free flow of water along waterways were among major causes of flooding in the state.

Wanori said that assorted trees which included moringa oleifera, baobab, mango, eucalyptus, guava, cashew, neem, pawpaw, and tamarind, were planted in University of Maiduguri, Bulumkutu Tsallake, Dala Sandari, Polo Ground and Umarari areas in the metropolis.

ECOWAS Court orders Nigerian govt. to pay N10m compensation to dismissed soldier

The commissioner, however, reiterated the determination of the government toward promoting a safe, healthy and conducive environment for the general populace.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Environment
Sustainable Development
Climate
Land and Rural Issues
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.