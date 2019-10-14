South Africa: Children's Voices Thrust Into Spotlight in Potential Landmark Custody Case

14 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kamva Somdyala

Judgment was reserved in the Western Cape High Court on Monday in a potential landmark case involving the voices of children being heard in court cases.

The case relates to a custody battle between the parents of the children - aged eight and 11. They initially lived with their mother but later moved in with their father.

This was because the man believed they were not receiving adequate care.

He then filed a relocation application to move with the children to Alaska.

The application was granted in March this year.

'Child's voice must be heard'

The children's mother appealed the ruling, was granted leave to appeal, but by then, the father had already left the country with the children.

In April, she won an application, which is at the heart of the current dispute, to have the children returned to South Africa by June.

Arguing before Judge Lee Bozalek, advocate Brian Pincus said when the leave to appeal ruling was handed down, the judge in the matter failed to take into account expert reports that found the children would be best placed in their father's care.

Furthermore, the children's opinions were not requested.

Pincus argued that "the minute a matter involves a child, the child's voice must be heard. You don't have to follow what they say, but you need to hear it".

Judge Bozalek, however, was interested in how much weight would be attached to children being given a say in the matter.

Court order

"There are a lot of things children don't want to do and it's not up to them decide, otherwise they wouldn't have parents," he said.

Pincus responded: "With due respect, you are doing what judges in the old days did [not taking children's voices into account]. You can't do that anymore," he said, referring Judge Bozalek to Section 28 of the Constitution and Section 279 of the Children's Act.

Arguing on behalf of the respondent, advocate Adam Pitman said the case should be struck off the roll because, and agreeing with Judge Bozalek, the children could not offer any meaningful contribution to their father not having followed a court order.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Uganda Govt Denies Plans to Re-Introduce Anti-Gay Bill
No Place Like Home - Aisha Buhari Back After 2-Month Break

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.