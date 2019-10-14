Uganda: Retired Supreme Court Justice, George Wilson Tsekoko Is Dead

14 October 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Anthony Wesaka

Retired Supreme Court Justice, George Wilson Nattubu Tsekoko, is dead.

Justice Tsekoko passed away at Norvik Hospital in Kampala, where he was admitted several weeks back, according to Judiciary.

"Funeral arrangements to be communicated later," reads a statement by Judiciary.

Before he was admitted, Justice Tsekoko had been battling cancer of the prostate, according to Judiciary senior communications officer, Mr Solomon Muyita.

In one of his interviews with Daily Monitor in April 2016, Justice Tsekoko, then a senior legal consultant with a Kampala law firm Waluku and Mooli Advocates pointed out that the number of cadre judges making it to the bench was rising, which was undermining the integrity and independence of Uganda's judiciary.

The phrase "cadre judges" is a reference to judges whose case judgments suggest are determined more by their allegiance to the government than on the evidence produced before court during the trial.

In 2001 and 2006, Justice Tsekooko was among the minority judges that allowed Besigye's petition (annulled Museveni's victory) and called for fresh elections.

He joined the bench in 1990 on the appointment of President Museveni.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.