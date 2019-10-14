Uganda: Retired Supreme Court Justice, George Wilson Tsekoko Is Dead

Retired Supreme Court Justice, George Wilson Nattubu Tsekoko, is dead.

Justice Tsekoko passed away at Norvik Hospital in Kampala, where he was admitted several weeks back, according to Judiciary.

"Funeral arrangements to be communicated later," reads a statement by Judiciary.

Before he was admitted, Justice Tsekoko had been battling cancer of the prostate, according to Judiciary senior communications officer, Mr Solomon Muyita.

In one of his interviews with Daily Monitor in April 2016, Justice Tsekoko, then a senior legal consultant with a Kampala law firm Waluku and Mooli Advocates pointed out that the number of cadre judges making it to the bench was rising, which was undermining the integrity and independence of Uganda's judiciary.

The phrase "cadre judges" is a reference to judges whose case judgments suggest are determined more by their allegiance to the government than on the evidence produced before court during the trial.

In 2001 and 2006, Justice Tsekooko was among the minority judges that allowed Besigye's petition (annulled Museveni's victory) and called for fresh elections.

He joined the bench in 1990 on the appointment of President Museveni.